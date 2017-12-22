(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State health experts say flu activity is beginning to ramp up.
According to figures released by the Department of Public Health, Connecticut has logged 355 cases of influenza as of December 16.
Of those, 144 people have landed in the hospital and three have died.
Experts say the best defense against the flu remains getting vaccinated.
Also, if you’re sick, stay home. Cover coughs and sneezes, and wash hands frequently.
Right now, health officials say the most prevalent strain of flu in Connecticut is H3N2.