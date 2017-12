(Griswold, CONN. / CBS Connecticut)– State Police say a second dead body has been pulled from a home in Griswold after it went up in flames Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the home at Kenwood Estates around 5:15 am to find the house fully involved. Neither victim has been identified.

State Police also say an abandoned car that caught fire on Nanel Drive in Glastonbury is associated with the house fire. It is unclear how the two incidents are connected.