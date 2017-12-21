(Danbury, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – ar

Danbury Police initially requested assistance from CSP in the search for the man around Wooster Mountain. The subject of that search was ultimately found and escorted out of the woods.

But during the course of the search, police say a trooper lost his footing along the steep terrain and lost possession of a 15-foot leash to which K9 “Texas” was attached.

The bloodhound apparently kept going up the ledge and when his handler reached to top of the hill the dog wasn’t in sight.

K9 “Texas” is a non-aggresive brown bloodhound, wearing a green tracking vest. K9 teams have been searching along with Danbury Police and Fire personnel.

Anyone with information on the dog’s whereabouts should contact the Troop A barracks of Connecticut State Police at (203) 267-2200.