(WOLCOTT,Conn./WTIC News) – Wolcott Police have arrested a school bus driver following an investigation of a sexual assault complaint.According to the complaint 60 year old Joseph Addona of Wolcott sexually assaulted the victim numerous times over 8 years from 2002-2010 when the child was between 4 and 12 years of age.

Police say Addona is known to the victim’s family and has worked as a school bus driver for New Britain Transit. He was fired after his employer learned of the police investigation.Police do not believe Addona drove a bus in the Wolcott of Waterbury areas.

The victim contacted police after disclosing the abuse to a therapist. She also reported since she was 12 years old , Addona would contact her and urge her to come to his home.

Addona has been charged with first degree sexual assault, first degree harassment and risk of injury to a minor.He is being held on $250,000 bond for a Friday appearance in Waterbury Superior Court.