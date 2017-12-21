(BRISTOL,Conn./WTIC News) – Two Bristol Police Officers attempting to serve an arrest warrant at 476 Broad Street Thursday afternoon were speaking to a resident of the apartment when the resident’s dog ran from behind the home.

The dog approached the officers on the front porch and began to bark and growl at the officers.One of the officers attempted to put a chair that was on the porch between himself and the dog.But the dog got around the chair and bit one of the officers on his left arm.The officer was able to get the dog to release his arm.The dog then turned back at the officer as though it was going to attack again.Fearing for his safety, the officer discharged his firearm one time at the dog. The dog was struck and ran away from the officers.

The Bristol Police Department’s Animal Control Officer was called to the scene and took the dog ,a Bullmastiff- Pitbull cross to an emergency veterinarian.

The officer was treated at the scene for a minor injury to his left forearm.

The investigation is continuing.

The subject of the arrest warrant was not at the address.