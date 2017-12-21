Filed Under:fire, Griswold

GRISWOLD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – State police say they have developed a “person of interest” in connection with a house fire in Griswold that left two people dead.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at Kenwood Estates early Wednesday morning and found one person dead. A second body was discovered Wednesday evening. Autopsies will be conducted and the identities of the people found in the home have not been released.

State police said on Thursday that detectives investigating the fire came across the person of interest, but provided no other details and did not say if that person was in custody.

Investigators have also said that a car fire Wednesday in the town of Glastonbury is believed to be associated with the Griswold blaze.

