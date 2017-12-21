EAST GRANBY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A Manchester woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash in East Granby Wednesday evening.
State police say Lynn Lamson, 43, was killed in the crash at the intersection of Route 20 and East Granby Road. Police say Lamson’s Nissan Rogue collided with a minivan and then spun into the path of a third vehicle.
The two other drivers had no visible injuries but were taken to St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center for evaluation, said police.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact State Police Troop H in Hartford.