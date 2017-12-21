JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WTIC and AP) – Authorities say a man accused in the death of his 9-month-old child has been extradited to North Carolina.

The Jacksonville Police Department said in a news release issued to local media outlets that 21-year-old TraQuan Curtis returned to the city on Wednesday.

Police investigators began looking into the child’s death in September. At the end of the investigation, the sheriff’s office charged Curtis with an open count of murder.

Officers with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and police in Waterbury, Connecticut, captured Curtis without incident last week. He is being held in the Onslow County jail without bond. It’s not known if he has an attorney.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.