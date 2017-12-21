Filed Under:gas leak, west hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Officials in the town of West Hartford have closed a road to repair a gas leak.

Connecticut Natural Gas officials say the leak on Troutbrook Drive was discovered around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. CNG officials say crews tested the area after they received reports about the leak.

Crews are working to repair the 12-inch line.

Officials say the portion of the road between White Avenue and Park Road will be closed through the evening commute.

