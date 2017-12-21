(Middletown, CONN. / CBS Connecticut)– Four staffers with the State’s Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services have been placed on leave, amid an investigation into patient abuse at the Whiting Forensic Division.

Officials with DMHAS say they are “aggressively monitoring the quality of client care at the Whiting Maximum Forensic Unit following allegations of client abuse that occurred this past spring that resulted in the arrests of 10 staff members.”

The implementation of new security camera feeds at the hospital allowed officials to become aware of the recent abuse case. A comprehensive human resource investigation is underway.

“New systems and processes in place helped to identify the incident quickly, allowing us to respond immediately,” said DMHAS Commissioner Miram Delphin-Rittmon. “Client abuse will not be tolerated and staff will be held accountable for their actions.”

Following the initial case of abuse in the spring, the state legislature held public hearings to address concerns. These hearings resulted in the following changes made to the Whiting Forensic Division: