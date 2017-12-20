Filed Under:Bristol Fire

(Bristol, CT. / CBS Connecticut)– A Bristol woman is in critical condition following a Christmas Tree fire inside her home on Colony Street Tuesday evening.

Two Police officers pulled the victim out of the home just before 11:30 pm Tuesday. She was transported to the Bridgeport Hospital burn unit with critical injuries.

The officers were treated for smoke inhalation- one needed to be taken to Bristol hospital but was treated. The fire remains under investigation by Bristol Police and Fire Departments.

