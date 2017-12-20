Filed Under:Cheshire, Facebook, Summit Learning

CHESHIRE, Conn. (AP) – A fast-growing online learning platform built with help from Facebook engineers has been dropped in a Connecticut town with a prized reputation for good schools.

Some parents who organized against the Summit Learning platform say there’s no need to change what’s worked in the past.

Administrators and some parents praised the program, but it faced criticism from others who said their children were spending too much time online, some
content was inappropriate, and students were not getting enough direct guidance.

Cheshire Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Solan said this week he accepted the change was too much, too soon for some.

The program was developed by a California charter school network and has signed up over 300 schools to use its blend of technology with go-at-your-own-pace personalized learning.

