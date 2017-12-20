HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says his administration is closing one of 10 housing units at the Manson Youth Institution, a juvenile detention facility in Cheshire.

The Democratic governor said Wednesday the planned closure will save the state of Connecticut more than $600,000 in annual operating costs.

The Manson Youth Institution, a high-security facility, currently houses 490 offenders under the age of 22 who have been sentenced or are awaiting sentencing. At its peak, the facility once held 700 inmates.

Malloy credits recent juvenile justice reforms and declining arrests for the reduction in inmates. His office says the number of inmates between the ages of 18 and 21 in Department of Correction custody has dropped by 62 percent since 2009.

The administration has also closed other facilities in recent years.

