HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – The outgoing chief of a Hartford business group says he’s running for governor as an independent.

Former Republican Oz Griebel announced Wednesday that he and Newtown attorney Monte Frank, a former lifelong Democrat, have joined forces to create the first independent ticket in the 2018 race.

The candidates say they’re mounting an unconventional political campaign aimed at voters frustrated by the current the two-party system. Griebel says voters are “longing for a bipartisan solution” in Connecticut, a state marked by consecutive years of budget deficits.

Griebel plans to step down at the end of the year as head of the MetroHartford Alliance. He previously ran for governor in 2010 as a Republican.

He and Frank need to collect 7,500 signatures to appear on the November 2018 ballot.

