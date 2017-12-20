(CBS Connecticut) — A man who lived in Middletown and Windsor was recently convicted of running a nearly $1-million fake check scheme.

Walter Glenn was tried in Louisiana.

In addition to the money lost by retailers who cashed the checks, the people whose checks were forged had their credit rating damaged, and faced possible investigation.

Hartford Police Department Detective Jaeger Thomas says the organization recruited homeless, or down-on-their luck people who cashed fake checks.

He has been doing this for over a decade,” Thomas said. “He was very difficult for us to catch.”

Thomas said some of Glenn’s relatives were arrested, including a brother and cousins.

Police say Glenn left Connecticut as investigators got closer to him.

Authorities said the fake check operation attempted to cash almost $2-million worth of counterfeit checks, and actually succeeded in defrauding retailers out of half that amount.