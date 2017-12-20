By Joshua Palmes

We are just days away from saying farewell to 2017, and that means it is time to start thinking about New Year’s Eve parties. Connecticut residents can ease some of the stress of planning for the big night by having one of the state’s best restaurants prepare the food. Whether you’re interested in traditional Italian or classic American fare, informal or upscale, the owners and chefs at these establishments will work with you to create the perfect evening. You will be so impressed by the catering from the following restaurants you will be sure to visit them in 2018.

D’Amelio’s Italian Eatery

718 Highland Ave.

Waterbury, CT 06708

(203) 755-0261

www.damelios.com

This Waterbury restaurant is also one of the city’s best caterers. You may choose to order trays of some of D’Amelio’s delicious specialties, such as eggplant lasagna, penne a la vodka, or manicotti stuffed shells. Other available menu items include chicken cordon bleu, veal parmesan, and fried calamari. Or simplify things by choosing the buffet option which features penne with marinara sauce, meatballs, baked chicken, and tossed salad, along with paper plates and utensils.

Black-Eyed Sally’s

350 Asylum St.

Hartford, CT 06103

(860) 278-7427

www.blackeyedsallys.com

Give your New Year’s Eve party a kick with a menu provided by Hartford’s legendary Southern bar and grill. Your guests will love celebrating with Black-Eyed Sally’s gumbo, jambalaya, and Maryland crab cakes. Among the other tempting offerings are St. Louis ribs, pulled pork and chicken sliders, blackened chicken penne, and beef brisket. You may pick up your food at the restaurant or arrange for delivery, set up, and service.

Trips’ Restaurant

348 Hope St.

Stamford, CT 06906

(203) 324-2600

www.tripsrestaurant.com

Trips’ in Stamford can help make your holiday affair one to remember. Its caterers can accommodate events of all sizes and offers both seated and buffet dinners. Whatever one you choose, it will be enhanced by delectable Trips’ appetizers from eggplant rollatini to Prince Edward Island mussels. For the main course, select among specialties like New York strip, veal scallopini, and pork chops, along with a variety of cheeseburgers and seafood and pasta dishes.

The Schoolhouse at Cannondale

34 Cannon Road

Wilton, CT 06897

(203) 529-7751

www.timlabant.com

The Schoolhouse at Cannondale is one of Connecticut’s finest farm-to-table restaurants, and owner and caterer Tim Labant can bring its exceptional fare to your New Year’s Eve event. That includes hors d’oeuvres like pork belly lettuce wraps, skirt steak mini quesadillas, and bacon lollipops with spiced popcorn. There are three and four course dinners to choose from with entrees like grilled flank steak and oven roasted salmon. Or choose a family style plan that comes with salads, artisanal flatbreads, and a mixed grill of flank steak, chicken, and sausage.

Farrell’s Restaurant

245 Marlborough St.

Portland, CT 06480

(860) 342-4589

www.farrellscaterers.com

Farrell’s in Portland is one of the state’s unsung casual dining restaurants, and one of the best that also caters. For a smaller get-together go for its basic buffet option with its variety of sandwiches and hot and cold hors d’oeuvres. A bigger bash may require the deluxe buffet featuring baked ziti or stuffed shells and one of several chicken dishes. Farrell’s also offers sit-down meals like prime rib and seafood stuffed shrimp for more formal affairs.

