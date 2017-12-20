Filed Under:fatal stabbing, New London

(New London, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – New London police have have issued a warrant for an arrest in a fatal stabbing from Sunday.

Officers say the suspect is 28-year-old Jerome Hudson.

He’s already behind bars on unrelated charges, according to police.

Travon Brown was found stabbed Sunday afternoon in a city residence and later transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hudson will face murder charges in Brown’s death, police said.

No word yet on when Hudson will be arraigned on the murder charge.

