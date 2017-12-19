By Ray Dunaway

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway, broadcasting live from Avon Old Farms Hotel for WTIC’s Holiday Store.

6:50- Lisa Bohman, Executive Director of the Avon Chamber.

7:20- Martin Geitz, CEO of Simsbury Bank.

7:50- Bill Ferrigno, Owner of Sunlight Construction.

8:20- Chris Powell from the Journal Inquirer in Manchester checks in.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.  Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.

