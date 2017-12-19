(PLAINFIELD,Conn./WTIC News) – State Police and Plainfield Police responded to Deibler lane at the intersection of Black Hill Road in the Central Village section of Plainfield at about 3:15 Tuesday afternoon on the report of a male with a long gun.

The male was located in a wooded area and there was an exchange of gunfire.He then fled into the woods and Plainfield Police advised residents in the area to shelter in place.

The State Police Tactical team responded to conduct a search with the assistance of the Plainfield Police drone and the Trooper One Helicopter.

The male was located deceased in the woods.His name has not been released. No police officers were injured during the incident.

At the request of the Danielson State’s Attorney’s Office ,Detectives from Central District Major Crime responded to the scene and have assumed the investigation under the direction of State’s Attorney Matthew Gedandsky of the Rockville State’s Attorney’s Office.