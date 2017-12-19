(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Officials with the state child advocate and the Department of Children and Families appeared before the legislature’s committee on children today for a hearing in the Matthew Tirado case.
He’s the autistic 17-year-old who died last February, allegedly at the abusive hands of his mother.
A report from the child advocate found cases of educational neglect that officials say led to a series of breakdowns that ultimately prevented child welfare officials from gaining access to Matthew.
Committee chair, state representative Diana Urban says officials hands were tied.
Officials have bemoaned the fact that they had no legal recourse to see Matthew without his mother’s consent.
Matthew weighed less than 90 pounds when he died and showed signs of physical abuse.
DCF commissioner Joette Katz says no fewer than two dozen attempts were made to see Matthew in the time leading up to his death.