NORWALK, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A man who pleaded guilty to murder for strangling a woman in her Connecticut condominium last year has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The Stamford Advocate reports that 44-year-old James Cunningham was sentenced Monday for the June 2016 death of 52-year-old Marian Alexander.

Police say neighbors noticed that the door to Alexander’s Norwalk apartment was open and found her face down with a bag tied around her neck. Her car was also stolen.

Prosecutors say DNA evidence tied Cunningham to the killing.

Cunningham’s attorney said his client has struggled with addiction, but made no excuses for his actions.

