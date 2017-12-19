NORWICH, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – The death of a stabbing suspect who was found dead after exchanging gunfire with Norwich police has been ruled a suicide.
The Norwich Bulletin reports that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner made the determination last week.
Police say 25-year-old Brandon Uzialko was wanted for stabbing and seriously wounding his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend in October.
Days later, he traded gunfire with a Norwich police officer before fleeing on foot. He was found dead a few hours later of a gunshot wound to the head.
The officer who fired at Uzialko has been placed back on active duty. The case is still being reviewed.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.