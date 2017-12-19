Filed Under:Bloomfield, hit-and-run

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Bloomfield police are looking for a dark sedan in connection with a hit-and-run crash on Blue Hills Avenue Tuesday morning.

Around 6:15 a.m., police say a 49-year-old South Windsor man was struck by a dark sedan after he exited a bus in the area of 1415 Blue Hills Avenue, also known as Route 187.

Police say the offending vehicle was traveling south in the right lane, and kept going after the hitting the man, who was crossing the street.

The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center for severe bleeding of the lower left leg and a possible fracture, said police.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Bloomfield police at 860-242-5501.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

WTIC Holiday Stores 2017
Ski Card
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

Listen