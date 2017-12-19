BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Bloomfield police are looking for a dark sedan in connection with a hit-and-run crash on Blue Hills Avenue Tuesday morning.
Around 6:15 a.m., police say a 49-year-old South Windsor man was struck by a dark sedan after he exited a bus in the area of 1415 Blue Hills Avenue, also known as Route 187.
Police say the offending vehicle was traveling south in the right lane, and kept going after the hitting the man, who was crossing the street.
The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center for severe bleeding of the lower left leg and a possible fracture, said police.
Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Bloomfield police at 860-242-5501.