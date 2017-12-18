By Ray Dunaway

Bowzer’s Rock ‘N’ Doo-Wop Party Volume 17 is coming to Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, January 14th, 2018 and we want to send you to see the show.

Tickets are on sale now through ticketmaster.com and any Ticketmaster outlet, but we want you to win them right here.

Tune in to Morning with Ray Dunaway all week long, and know the answer to the trivia question below.  When you hear the cue to call, know the answer and dial 1-800-953-1080 for your chance to win two tickets to see the show!

Trivia Question: What is Bowzer’s birthday? September 14, 1947

Bowzer’s Rock ‘N’ Doo-Wop Party – Volume 17

Starring:

  • KENNY VANCE & THE PLANOTONES- The Return!
  • CHARLIE THOMAS’ DRIFTERS
  • JAY SIEGEL’S TOKENS
  • SHIRLEY ALSTON REEVES, Original Lead Singer of THE SHIRELLES
  • DENNIS TUFANO, Original Lead Singer of THE BUCKINGHAMS
  • JOEY DEE
  • THE DUBS
  • JOHNNY CONTARDO, Formerly of SHA NA NA
  • BOWZER & THE STINGRAYS
  • With Special Guests: THE ORIGINAL COMETS

Brought to you by Newstalk 1080 and Mohegan Sun – Full of Life.

