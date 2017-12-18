The Asylum Hill Congregational Church is presenting their Annual Boar’s Head and Yule Log Festival January 5th-7th, and we want to send you to see the show.

The annual Boar’s Head and Yule Log Festival is a unique Christmas and Epiphany celebration that has become a tradition for thousands of Connecticut families. This medieval celebration features elaborate medieval costumes, music, dancing, pageantry and live animals, and is a culminating event of the holiday season. Five performances over one weekend attract thousands of people, scheduled this year on January 5, 6 and 7.

The church is decorated for a great medieval pageant. Upon entering, guests are greeted by a brass ensemble, jugglers, puppeteers and jesters, recalling the Christmas entertainment provided by the Lord Mayor in 15th century London. Royals, servants and townspeople enter the festival in breathtaking medieval costumes, along with holiday music and many live animals. Bagpipes begin the festival, along with Highland dancing and carols from the Asylum Hill Congregational Church choir. Music, various forms of merriment and a reminder from King Wenceslas entertain the King, Queen and guests until dancers, accompanied by an uplifting Gloria, signal a spiritual change and the manor hall prepares itself for a celebration of Epiphany, complete with shepherds, kings, and animals, including a live camel.

