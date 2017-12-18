Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:20- Jill Schlesinger, CFP® CBS News/ Business Analyst, asks what’s in the Final GOP Tax Bill? Late Friday, the GOP released its final tax bill, which is expected to pass both chambers of Congress this week.

6:50- Hal Singer, a principal at Economists Incorporated and co-author of “The Need for Speed: A New Framework for Telecommunications Policy for the 21st Century,” discusses Net Neutrality. Hear about initial reactions and economic benefits rolling back Obama-era internet regulations will have on the U.S. telecommunications and broadband sector. How this will aid American innovation and global competition?

8:20- Amy Orlando, president of the CT chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (CT NAELA), looks at the special session to fix the Medicaid Savings Plan next week. Sound good? Medicaid eligibility mess that the legislature is likely going to restore in special session around Christmas.

