Rally Held For Immigrant Facing Deportation

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Supporters of an immigrant facing deportation to Colombia held a rally outside of the Hartford federal courthouse Monday to call on authorities to let him stay in the U.S. while he tries to get his asylum case reopened.

Francisco Acosta was ordered to report to federal immigration authorities with a one-way ticket to Colombia dated for next month.

Demonstrators held hands and prayed that Acosta would be granted another stay to pursue his asylum case. However, Acosta’s attorney says his client has complied with federal immigration authorities and has purchased a plane ticket to return to Colombia on Jan. 15.

Acosta says he fled Colombia in 2001 because of violence and threats to his life. He entered the U.S. illegally and ended up living in Hartford. He is a janitor at Wesleyan University in Middletown.

Acosta’s political asylum case failed, but he was granted regular stays of removal until the Trump administration changed policies on immigrants this year.

