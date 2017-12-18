BOSTON (AP) _ First baseman Mitch Moreland is remaining with the Boston Red Sox, agreeing to a $13 million, two-year contract.

The 32-year-old left-handed hitter batted .246 with 22 homers 79 RBIs in his first season with the team last year. His home run total was just behind Mookie Betts (24) and Hanley Ramirez (23) on the Red Sox, who hit an AL-low 168 for the season.

Moreland spent his first seven seasons with the Texas Rangers, winning a Gold Glove in 2016. He was a finalist for the award last season.

He gets $6.5 million in each of the next two seasons as part of the deal announced Monday. He can earn $500,000 annually in performance bonuses: $250,000 each for 500 and 550 plate appearances.

