(Enfield, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police have made an arrest in a fatal crash from a year ago in Enfield.

On Saturday, troopers picked up 33-year-old John Gallucci of Windsor on an outstanding warrant in connection with the crash that occurred on December 19, 2016 on the northbound side of Interstate 91 near exit 47E.

Troopers say Galluci’s vehicle, while traveling in the left lane, crossed three lanes of traffic, striking a barrier in the right shoulder.

They say the vehicle then vaulted near a bridge on the interstate.

Galluci was injured. His passenger, Marie Parks of Springfield, died at Baystate Medical Center.

Galluci is now charged with manslaughter with a motor vehicle, operating under the influence, and reckless driving. Bond was set at $50,000.

