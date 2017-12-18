(New Britain, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – New Britain is attempting to make it easier to do business in the city in the run-up to Christmas and beyond.
Mayor Erin Stewart has announced that beginning today, parking meter fees will be suspended in order to provide up to two hours of free parking for holiday shoppers.
The mandate runs through Friday, December 29.
Meters that fall under the suspension include those on Main, West Main, and Arch Street, as well as the Badolato parking garage.
In addition, the Szczesny garage will also be available for holiday parking.
Parking agents and police will operate in downtown as usual to enforce the two hour limit.