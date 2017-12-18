Filed Under:Department of Public Health, flu, Flu Season

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut health officials say flu is now widespread in the state.

The Connecticut Post reports that the Department of Public Health has received reports of influenza in at least half the regions of the state. Connecticut is one of 12 states where flu activity is now widespread.

The state reported its first flu-related death last week.

The department says 254 people tested positive for the flu as of Dec. 9. Nearly 100 people have been hospitalized for flu.

It says the highest number of cases is in Hartford County.

 

