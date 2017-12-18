Filed Under:robbery, Shelton, Walmart

(Shelton, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Five people are under arrest after Shelton police say they were involved in a shoplifting incident Sunday at a city WalMart store.

Just after 3:00 p.m., police say Monica Santos, Trisha Donaldson, and Luis Torres, all of Bridgeport, attempted to steal about $800 in merchandise from the Bridgeport Avenue WalMart in Shelton.

Officers say when store employees attempted to stop the trio, Santos pulled a knife

Detectives say the three made their getaway in a vehicle containing Juan Torres and Vanessa Torres.

A Shelton police officer later stopped the suspect vehicle southbound on Route 8 in Trumbull near exit 10

Santos faces the most serious charges: robbery, criminal attempt at larceny, and interfering with police. Her bond was set at $10,000.

Luis Torres is charged with larceny and is being held on a $1,000 bond.

Juan Torres, Vanessa Torres, and Donaldson were all charged with conspiracy and freed on written promises to appear.

