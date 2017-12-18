(CBS Connecticut) — In Hartford Superior Court today, a white former University of Hartford student pleaded NOT guilty to charges of smearing bodily fluids on her black roommate’s belongings.
Brianna Brochu’s defense attorney Tom Stevens has said this is a matter of two young women who did not get along, and not an issue of race.
But demonstrators from the NAACP gathered outside the courthouse called for hate crime charges to be filed.
Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Greater Hartford Vice President Daylan Greer said hate crime charges should be filed.
“No one should have to be violated at that level. If somebody is trying to get an education, they ought to be able to get one peaceably,” Greer said.
Brochu is due back in court January 29.