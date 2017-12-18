Filed Under:ESPN, John Skipper

NEW YORK (AP) – ESPN President John Skipper says he is resigning to take care of a substance abuse problem.

The sports network says its former president, George Bodenheimer, will take over as acting head of the company for the next 90 days.

Skipper says in a statement that he’s struggled for many years with substance addiction, giving no details of the specific problem.

He says the most important thing he can do right now is take care of it.

He’s been head of the company since 2012.

