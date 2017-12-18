(TORRINGTON,Conn./WTIC News) – Torrington Police are investigating an attempted abduction.a 16 year old girl reported that a male wearing a motorcycle helmet attempted to kidnap her around 3:30 Monday afternoon on Highland Avenue.She had entered her home where she confronted the unknown person, there was a brief struggle, and the suspect fled on foot.The victim was not injured.
Police describe the suspect as 5’6′ to 5’7′, medium build, wearing a black jacket, red plaid pants and black sneakers.
Anyone with information or who may have seen anything related to the incident is asked to contact Detective Farfan at 860-489-2050.