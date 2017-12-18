Filed Under:homicide, New London, New London Police, stabbing death

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A 27-year-old man has been stabbed to death in New London.

Police say Travon Brown was found stabbed inside a home Sunday afternoon and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators have not released any information on motive or possible suspects.

Two people were killed in New London last weekend. Police say 49-year-old Robert Pomerleau was stabbed by his roommate Dec. 10 in an argument over rent. Twenty-one-year-old Quvonte Gray was found dead Dec. 9 of a gunshot wound to the head.

