NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A 27-year-old man has been stabbed to death in New London.
Police say Travon Brown was found stabbed inside a home Sunday afternoon and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators have not released any information on motive or possible suspects.
Two people were killed in New London last weekend. Police say 49-year-old Robert Pomerleau was stabbed by his roommate Dec. 10 in an argument over rent. Twenty-one-year-old Quvonte Gray was found dead Dec. 9 of a gunshot wound to the head.
___
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.