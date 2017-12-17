GRISWOLD, Conn. (AP) _ The state has suspended its search for a missing snowmobile driver in Griswold.
WFSB-TV reports that the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Environmental Police suspended its efforts on Sunday afternoon due to “unfavorable weather conditions.”
A snowmobile was located on Pachaug Pond around 6 p.m. on Saturday.
DEEP, Connecticut State Police and local fire departments started searching for the missing driver.
Several dive teams were in the water for hours searching.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.