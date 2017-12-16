(East Haven, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Police in East Haven have made an arrest in connection with the theft of a donation jar from a town business.

The theft was reported last month by East Haven Discount Wines and Liquors.

Police say surveillance video and still photos, as well as tips from the public pointed the finger at 37-year-old Nicole Bova of New Haven.

Officers say Bova copped to the theft of the cancer donation jar when they contacted her, and that she cooperated fully with the investigation.

Bova turned herself in and is now charged with larceny.

She’s free on bond and is due in court on December 29.

East Haven police say the theft occurred during a time of the year when people are particularly generous and don’t want the incident to discourage them from donating to worthy causes.

