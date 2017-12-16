STAMFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A Stamford man is facing a manslaughter charge in a fatal car crash last month.
Authorities say 20-year-old Kadeem Mitchell was driving a 2006 BMW 525i on Washington Boulevard November 22nd when he lost control of the car and struck a tree on the side of the roadway.
Mitchell and his passenger, 19-year-old Donte Smith, both had to be extricated by Stamford Fire Rescue using hydraulic tools. Both were transported to Stamford Hospital. Smith died as a result of his injuries, said authorities.
Police say Mitchell was speeding before the crash. Following his release from the hospital Saturday, Mitchell was arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter. He was released on a five-thousand dollar bond and surrendering his passport. He is scheduled for arraignment on December 29th.