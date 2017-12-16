Filed Under:Donte Smith, fatal car crash, Kadeem Mitchell, Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A Stamford man is facing a manslaughter charge in a fatal car crash last month.

Authorities say 20-year-old Kadeem Mitchell was driving a 2006 BMW 525i on Washington Boulevard  November 22nd when he lost control of the car and struck a tree on the side of the roadway.

Mitchell and his passenger, 19-year-old Donte Smith, both had to be extricated by Stamford Fire Rescue using hydraulic tools. Both were transported to Stamford Hospital. Smith died as a result of his injuries, said authorities.

Police say Mitchell was speeding before the crash. Following his release from the hospital Saturday, Mitchell was arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter. He was released on a five-thousand dollar bond and surrendering his passport. He is scheduled for arraignment on December 29th.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Storm Center: Latest School Closings
At The Box Office

Listen Live

Listen