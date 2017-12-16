HAMDEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A Hamden police officer is being treated for a concussion and head and neck injuries after he was hit by a vehicle while directing traffic.
Police say the crash occurred Friday afternoon around 3:30 p.m., as the officer was directing traffic at Mix Avenue and Benham Street, where a traffic light was malfunctioning.
The officer was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital after hitting his head on the vehicle and the pavement, said police. The driver– identified as a 79-year-old Woodbridge resident– had not been charged as of Saturday afternoon.
Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Hamden Police Officer Stephen DeGrand at 203-230-4036.