Filed Under:Hamden, officer struck

HAMDEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A Hamden police officer is being treated for a concussion and head and neck injuries after he was hit by a vehicle while directing traffic.

Police say the crash occurred Friday afternoon around 3:30 p.m., as the officer was directing traffic at Mix Avenue and Benham Street, where a traffic light was malfunctioning.

The officer was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital after hitting his head on the vehicle and the pavement, said police. The driver– identified as a 79-year-old Woodbridge resident– had not been charged as of Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Hamden Police Officer Stephen DeGrand at 203-230-4036.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Storm Center: Latest School Closings
At The Box Office

Listen Live

Listen