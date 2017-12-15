Filed Under:Branford, lawsuit, Muslim, yacht club

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut yacht club has settled a lawsuit by a Muslim businessman and his wife who said club board members rejected their membership application because of their religion and falsely claimed they supported terrorism.

A document filed Friday in New Haven Superior Court says Pine Orchard Yacht & Country Club, in Branford, settled with Kamran and Kara Farid. Terms were not disclosed.

Kamran Farid and a lawyer for the yacht club declined to comment, citing a confidentiality agreement.

Kamran Farid is a co-founder of the Edible Arrangements fruit bouquet business. He and his wife say the club ended their temporary membership and refused to grant them permanent membership in 2015 after some club members made racially insensitive comments about them.

Club officials denied the allegations.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
Storm Center: Latest School Closings
WTIC Holiday Stores 2017

Listen Live

Listen