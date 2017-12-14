Filed Under:guitar theft, Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut woman has been charged with stealing two electric guitars from a disabled man she’d been hired to care for.

The New Britain Herald reports that police allege 54-year-old Barbara Nolan stole the guitars worth $1,500 during the summer and sold them to a local music
store.

She appeared in court this week to face a fourth-degree larceny charge.

Police say Nolan was hired by a Southington man paralyzed below the waist.

He contacted police when he noticed the guitars were missing.

Music store employees confirmed to police that Nolan had brought them in, claiming they had belonged to her late brother.

She later bought the guitars back and asked the owner not to press charges.

She told police he had asked her to sell them.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

WTIC Holiday Stores 2017
Ski Card
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App

Listen Live

Listen