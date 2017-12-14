NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (AP) _ A UPS employee in Connecticut has been charged with committing two thefts while making his deliveries.

North Haven police say 26-year-old Quintell Suggs was arrested earlier this week, just days after he was hired as a temporary employee for the holiday season.

A woman told police she saw Suggs remove a package from her mailbox and open it while he was making another delivery. She says she confronted him after seeing him slip a video game under

his shirt. Police recovered the game and returned it to the woman. Officers also found a speaker in Suggs’ truck that was reportedly stolen earlier in the day.

Suggs was charged with two counts of larceny. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer who can comment on the charges.

