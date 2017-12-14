Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

7:20- Jordan Goodman, “America’s Money Answers Man,” says it’s certainly been a great year for bitcoin — starting in January at less than $1,000 and soaring to its current value of more than $17,000. While the worth of this recently new currency has rapidly increased, some leading economists are calling bitcoin a bubble and a fraud.

7:50- Jack Pott, the producer and director of a Christmas Festival in Hartford, joins Ray in studio to discuss this year’s event.

8:20- Todd Feinberg shares a preview of this afternoon’s show.

8:50- Sen Len Fasano, Senate Republican President Pro Tempore, has a statement on Governor Malloy’s Deficit Mitigation Options, as well as on DCF Court Oversight. Fasano also talks about a special legislative session to restore funding for the Medicare Savings Program.

