Prospect, Ct. (WTIC 1080 News) State Police from Troop I and Prospect police are investigating an armed robbery at the Prospect Sunoco gas station on Waterbury Road around 8:45 Wednesday

night. Upon arrival police were told two male suspects walked into the gas station, one of the pointed a gun at the attenednat and demanded money. The fled toward Scott Road in Prospect after

taking $100. cash and $800. worth of Newport Cigarettes. The two suspects were decsribed as a young black males, both in their late teens or early twenties. One was about 6 ft to 6 ft 2 inches,

slim build, about 180 lbs, wearing a maroon feather down jacket with the hood up, with a scarf or a neck warmer around his face covering, and gloves. The other was shorter and stockier, wearing

a dark-color jacket and a two-tone color scarf covering his face, wearing gloves and displaying a black semi-automatic handgun that had numerous scratches on the slide.Anyone having witnessed

the armed robbery or thinks they know the suspects is asked to contact Trooper Dunham at Troop I at (203)-393-4200 ext. 3030 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637. All calls and texts

will remain confidential.