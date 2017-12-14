Greenwich, Ct. -( WTIC 1080 News)  Greenwich Police responded to a report of a person exposing and pleasuring himself to high school age kids walking to a bus stop on Booth place. Two victims

and one of the victims mother’s provided sworn statements to authorities. Police arrested Gerrymie Herrera for exposing himself from his second story window on Armstrong Court. Herrera

admitted to police that he did in fact perform the act.  Herrra was released on a $260 bond and scheduled to appear in Stamford Superior Court on December 27th.

