(New Britain, CONN./ CBS Connecticut)– One person is dead after being shot by police in New Britain Thursday evening.

Around 6:45 pm, police attempted to pull a car over on Chapman street near Chapman court. The car is suspected to have been involved in several carjackings over the last two weeks in New Britain and the surrounding area. Two carjackings occurred Monday, and involved shots being fired and a victim being pistol whipped.

As cops tried to pull the car over, more than one New Britain officer fired shots. All three suspects in the vehicle were shot, and one man died of his injuries. The other two suspects are expected to survive. New Britain Officers involved were not injured.

Chamberlain Elementary School, just a block away from where the shooting occurred, will be closed Friday as State Police continue to investigate.

