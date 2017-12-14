ENFIELD, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut nurse’s aide who was accused of sexually
assaulting a female patient has been arrested. The Journal-Enquirer reports
26-year-old Marshal Sharif, of Manchester, has been charged with second-degree
sexual assault of a physically helpless person. Court records say the
56-year-old patient reported she was assaulted at the Parkway Pavilion Health
and Rehabilitation Center in Enfield in January. The woman says Sharif assaulted
her eight to 10 times as he boosted her up in bed.
