ENFIELD, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut nurse’s aide who was accused of sexually

assaulting a female patient has been arrested. The Journal-Enquirer reports

26-year-old Marshal Sharif, of Manchester, has been charged with second-degree

sexual assault of a physically helpless person. Court records say the

56-year-old patient reported she was assaulted at the Parkway Pavilion Health

and Rehabilitation Center in Enfield in January. The woman says Sharif assaulted

her eight to 10 times as he boosted her up in bed.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

WTIC Holiday Stores 2017
Ski Card
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App

Listen Live

Listen