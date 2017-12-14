Hartford, Ct. (WTIC 1080 News) Following an extensive investigation Hartford police Vice and Narcotics Detectives located and arrested Pascious Minks on
Wednesday. A search of 2739 Main Street turned up Molly, 5.5 ounces Marijuana, Suboxone Narcotics, packaging, scales, materials, controlled substance pills and
over $2300. cash. Another location was searched, this time 202 Mary Sheppard Place where police seized several stolen and suspected stolen firearms including 2
assault weapons and a .32 calibur pistol, 3 pounds of marijuana, almost 500 various controlled substance and narcotics pills including oxycodone, packaging
materials and about $4300. in cash. Minks, a convicted felon with 10 previous arrests was taken into custody on a $1.25 million bond.
During this arrest, police observed a narcotics deal in a nearby driveway and arrested four suspects, one after a brief struggle when he threw a firearms from his
pants over a fence. In yet another arrest at 2739 Main Street, police observed a suspected vehicle to be involved in a shooting incident, speed directly toward police
who then engaged in a vehicle pursuit and foot chase, capturing the two suspects arresting them and taking them into custody. A search of that vehicle turned up a
.177 calibur Daisy BB handgun.