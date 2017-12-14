NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) _ The U.S. Coast Guard says about 1,000 icebergs drifted into the North Atlantic shipping lanes this year, marking the fourth consecutive “extreme” ice season.

The Coast Guard International Ice Patrol monitors iceberg danger in the North Atlantic and warns ships.

It held its annual meeting Thursday to discuss 2017 and look ahead to 2018.

The Ice Patrol says storms broke up significant amounts of sea ice in 2017, freeing many icebergs, and that Greenland glaciers are retreating.

The Canadian Ice Service predicts a normal population of icebergs, about 500, in shipping lanes in 2018, based on sea ice projections, surface air temperature and sea surface temperature.

Coast Guard units and agencies they work with attended the meeting, including the U.S. National Ice Center, Canadian Ice Service and Danish Meteorological Institute.

